Bureaucrats running BJD, 'outsiders' in CMO trying to capture Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan

In an interview with PTI, Pradhan, who is returning to the electoral fray after 15 years, said, "The Odia identity is under threat and this election is all about that identity."

"The BJD is being run by a group of bureaucrats... The caucus in the chief minister's office, which has few non-Odia officers, came together and thought let's exploit the inability of the chief minister and let's create a vacuum from the back door. Their intention is to capture the state."