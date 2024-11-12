Home
Centre sanctions Rs 201 crore for Odisha’s disaster preparedness

The funds were allocated under the National Disaster Response Fund.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 20:14 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 20:14 IST
