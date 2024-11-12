Centre sanctions Rs 201 crore for Odisha’s disaster preparedness

<p>Bhubaneswar: In a boost to Odisha’s disaster preparedness, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 201.10 crore for the expansion and modernisation of the state’s fire and emergency services.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Mohan Charan Maji announced this on Monday.</p>.Odisha decides to change dress code of nurses serving in public hospitals.<p>The CMO Odisha said, “Further strengthening #Odisha’s disaster resilience, the Government of India has sanctioned Rs 201.10 Cr to support the expansion and modernisation of state's fire and emergency services. Thanks to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi and Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah for prioritising the safety and welfare of Odisha’s citizens.” </p><p>The funds were allocated under the National Disaster Response Fund. </p>