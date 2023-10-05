Home
Odisha

Class 1 student in Odisha dies after concrete chunk falls on him in school

Following the accident, he was taken to the Asurali primary health centre. From there, he was sent to the Bhadrak district hospital, on the way to which he died, police said.
A class 1 student died at a school in Odisha's Bhadrak district after a chunk of concrete fell on him, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened at Uchpada Primary School in Dhusuri police station area on Wednesday, they said.

The six-year-old boy was identified as Ashit Nayak, they added.

He sustained injuries on his head, and turned unconscious, said a school teacher.

Following the accident, he was taken to the Asurali primary health centre. From there, he was sent to the Bhadrak district hospital, on the way to which he died, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation underway, they said.

(Published 05 October 2023, 10:03 IST)
India NewsOdisha

