Climate change: Odisha's Udayakani still haunted by super-cyclone destruction caused 25 years ago

Change in the village's social fabric

Arjun Pradhan (58), who has been looking for a bride for his son Abhijeet for the past five years told The Migration Story, "There was a time when men in our village got married by the age of 20 or 21. Today, we have bachelors in their 30s who are yet to find a suitable match. I asked my son to migrate not just to find a job but also a wife. We usually have certain restrictions when it comes to matrimonial alliances but I don’t wish to impose any on my son. I want him to be well settled.”

A 32-year-old man, who also hails from Udaykani and did not wish to be identified, revealed that he had been rejected more than four times by women who his family approached with a marriage proposal, the report noted.

The cyclone did not only affect the marriages prospects but has also made it hard for friends and relatives to visit as well.

"Anyone who comes to visit us never stays the night, for one, we don’t have water that’s fit to drink. Even bathing is out of the question for visitors, who fear skin ailments", Kanchan Swain (50) told The Migration Story.