Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

College student gang-raped in Odisha, 6 held

The woman lodged a complaint with the Badambadi Police Station in Cuttack, alleging that the accused persons, including her boyfriend, gang-raped her, a senior officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 06:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 06:52 IST
rapeArrestgang-rapeOdisha News

Follow us on :

Follow Us