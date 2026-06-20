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Homeindiaodisha

Congress kept eastern India backward, BJP turning it into growth engine: PM Modi

PM Modi said the BJP govt was transforming Odisha's resources into possibilities, and investment proposals worth nearly Rs 20 lakh crore have so far been received.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 10:33 IST
India NewsOdishaBJPCongressNarendra ModiCongress India Politics

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