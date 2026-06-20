Congress kept eastern India backward, BJP turning it into growth engine: PM Modi

<p>Rairangpur: <a href="https://www.deccaneherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi </a>on Saturday said eastern India remained backward during <a href="https://www.deccaneherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> rule and is now emerging as a gateway to progress and development.</p>.<p>Addressing a public meeting at Rairangpur in <a href="https://www.deccaneherald.com/tags/odisha">Odisha's</a> Mayurbhanj district after unveiling projects worth more than Rs 47,600 crore, Modi said the state was moving fast on the path of development and welfare schemes were transforming the lives of the poor.</p>.India-Italy ties | A partnership that bridges two continents, shapes global dynamics.<p>He said the BJP govt was transforming Odisha's resources into possibilities, and investment proposals worth nearly Rs 20 lakh crore have so far been received.</p>.<p>Wishing <a href="https://www.deccaneherald.com/tags/draupadi-murmu">President Murmu</a> on her birthday, the PM said she has strengthened Odisha's identity.</p>