<p>Odisha saw some dramatic political developments Friday when the opposition Congress brought eight of its MLAs to Karnataka amid fears of cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections set to be held on Monday, party leaders said.</p><p>Naveen Patnaik's BJD has also taken stringent measures and asked all its legislators to attend important meetings at the former CM's residence daily till the elections take place, a statement from the party said. </p>.<p>The grand old party on Thursday went into emergency mode and summoned all 14 of its MLAs to Bhubaneswar and then went on to shift 8 of them to Bengaluru including Chief Whip CS Raazen Ekka, party leaders said. </p><p>The legislators are currently staying at a resort facility at an amusement park, located about 35 km from Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Congress legislature party leader Rama Chandra Kadam confirmed the same and said the move is so that the leaders can be 'shielded from horse-trading attempts by the BJP'. </p><p>Our MLAs will remain united. They will stay the weekend in Karnataka and directly return to cast their votes in favour of Datteswar Hota."</p>.<p>The MLAs who have been moved to Karnataka include Prafulla Pradhan, Mangu Khila, Ashok Das, Pavitra Saunta, Rajan Ekka and Kadraka Appala Swamy. </p>.<p>Six MLAs of the party are in Bhubaneswar to attend the ongoing budget session of the assembly.</p><p>Four Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha are going to the polls, and five candidates are in the fray.</p>.<p>According to the tally in the 147-member assembly, the BJD is certain of one seat, while the ruling BJP is sure about two seats. Neither party has the required 30 first-preference votes for the fourth seat.</p>.<p>The ruling BJP has 79 MLAs and the support of three Independents, totalling 82, which is eight short of the number required for electing three MPs.</p><p>The BJD has fielded Santrupt Misra and Hota, who is being backed by the Congress.</p>.<p>The BJP has named its state president Manmohan Samal and outgoing MP Sujeet Kumar as its candidates, and backed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajya-sabha-election-bjp-queers-pitch-for-oppn-in-odisha-suspense-over-nda-candidate-in-three-other-states-continues-3919653">Independent nominee Dilip Ray</a>.</p>.<p>The Congress decision to back the BJD's Hota is being seen as politically significant in Odisha. BJD had ousted the Congress from power 26 years ago, and the two parties have long been rivals..</p>.<p>Both sides have now come together to prevent the BJP from winning three of the four Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in the state.</p><p>Party leaders indicated that more legislators could join the group soon. "Four more MLAs are expected to arrive in Bengaluru by Saturday morning," a Congress source said.</p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>