Cracks noticed on Puri Jagannath temple boundary wall, ASI urged to conduct survey

<p>Bhubaneswar: Authorities of the Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri have urged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey of the boundary wall of the 12th-century shrine since cracks have been noticed on it.</p>.<p>The ASI is the custodian of the temple.</p>.<p>Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee wrote to ASI, saying that cracks have been discovered on the giant wall around the temple complex.</p>.<p>Padhee has also requested the ASI for immediate repair and restoration of the 'Meghanad Pacheri' (boundary wall).</p>.<p>He said that the civil construction wing of the SJTA has taken steps to prevent water leakage on the wall.</p>.<p>Besides, a tender process has also been initiated to improve the drainage system of Anand Bazaar, a place inside the temple where people take 'prasad'.</p>.<p>The temple administration has also assured all support to the ASI in carrying out the repair work.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the matter is urgent and repair work would commence immediately to prevent further damage to the wall.</p>.<p>"Due to some mistakes in the past, such issues have cropped up," he said, indicating construction works around the temple complex by the previous BJD government. </p>