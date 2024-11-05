Home
Cracks noticed on Puri Jagannath temple boundary wall, ASI urged to conduct survey

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the matter is urgent and repair work would commence immediately to prevent further damage to the wall.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 08:02 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 08:02 IST
India NewsOdishaPuriArchaeological Survey of IndiaJagannath Temple

