Crocodile 'kills' woman in Odisha's Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A 50-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a salt-water crocodile in Odisha's Kendrapara district, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Manjulata Bhanj. The body of Manjulata, who reportedly had gone missing after being dragged away by a crocodile in the Brahmani River while she was washing utensils. Her body was found in the river on Tuesday morning, the officials said.

The incident took place on Monday evening at the river ghat in Alapuadia village under Pattamundai police station jurisdiction.