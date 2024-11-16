Custodial assault: Odisha govt extends judicial panel's tenure till Jan 31, 2025

<p>Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday extended the tenure of a judicial commission which has been probing into the alleged torture of an army officer and "sexual assault" of his fiancée in police custody.</p>.<p>The tenure of the panel headed by Justice (Retd) Chitta Ranjan Dash (retd) has been extended by another 60 days to January 31, 2025, a Home Department notification said.</p>.<p>The existing tenure of the commission was 60 days and scheduled to be completed on November 22.</p>.<p>The state government ordered a judicial probe into the alleged custodial torture in the wake of a nationwide outrage.</p>.Odisha CM Mohan Majhi embarks on 4-day Singapore visit.<p>The commission was set up to inquire into the alleged torture of the army officer and "sexual assault" of his fiancée at the Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar.</p>.<p>The panel was also asked to look into the allegations of misbehaviour by the army officer and his fiancée with police personnel.</p>.<p>The Home Department mentioned that in exercise of powers conferred by Section-3 of the Orissa Commission of Inquiry Rules, 1979, the government extended the tenure of the Chitta Ranjan Dash Inquiry Commission.</p>.<p>The commission has so far received over 500 affidavits, summoned 16 people and recorded the statement of the army officer and his fiancée in the case.</p>.<p>The incident took place on September 15 at Bharatpur Police Station when the army officer and his fiancée went there to lodge a complaint of road rage.</p>.<p>Instead of taking the complaint, the police personnel allegedly assaulted the army officer and molested the woman.</p>.<p>In connection with the incident, the Odisha Police suspended five police personnel. </p>