Custodial assault: Odisha govt extends judicial panel's tenure till Jan 31, 2025

The tenure of the panel headed by Justice (Retd) Chitta Ranjan Dash (retd) has been extended by another 60 days to January 31, 2025, a Home Department notification said.
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 13:45 IST

