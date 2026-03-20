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Cuttack hospital fire: Odisha assembly erupts again as MLAs demand health minister’s resignation

The assembly witnessed noisy scenes from the very beginning when it assembled for the Question Hour.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 08:55 IST
OdishaFireCuttackOdisha News

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