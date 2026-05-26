<p>New Delhi: Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> MP Debashish Samantaray on Tuesday joined the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)</a>, days after resigning from the Rajya Sabha and severing ties with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).</p>.<p>Samantaray was inducted into the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odisha">Odisha</a> BJP president Manmohan Samal, marking yet another setback for the regional outfit led by former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.</p>.<p>Samantaray had resigned from the Upper House earlier this week, citing personal reasons, though political observers viewed the move as a precursor to his switch to the saffron party.</p>.<p>A seasoned politician from Odisha, he had been associated with the BJD for years and served in several organisational and legislative roles.</p>.Former BJD Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray joins BJP.<p>Welcoming him into the party, BJP leaders said Samantaray’s experience and grassroots connect would strengthen the party’s base in Odisha ahead of upcoming political battles. </p>.<p>The BJP has been aggressively expanding its footprint in the state after making significant electoral gains in recent years.</p>.<p>The development comes amid continuing churn within the BJD following its electoral setbacks and the BJP’s push to consolidate its position in Odisha politics. Samantaray’s entry is being seen as part of the BJP’s broader strategy to attract influential regional leaders into its fold.</p>