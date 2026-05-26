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Homeindiaodisha

Days after quitting BJD, ex-Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray joins BJP

The BJP has been aggressively expanding its footprint in the state after making significant electoral gains in recent years.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 15:55 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 15:55 IST
OdishaBJPIndiaRajya SabhaBJD

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