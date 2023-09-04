Home
Odisha

Delhi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar due to technical snag

The aircraft made the landing 40 minutes after taking off from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA).
Last Updated 04 September 2023, 07:55 IST

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at the airport here on Monday due to some technical snag, an official said.

All passengers are safe, he said.

The aircraft made the landing 40 minutes after taking off from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA).

"After the detection of technical problems mid-air, the Delhi-bound IndiGo flight made the emergency landing at the airport at 8.20 am," BPIA Director Prasanna Pradhan told PTI.

A full-scale emergency was declared, and the aircraft landed safely at the airport, he said.

“All passengers are safe. We suspect that the technical problem was developed due to a bird hit,” the official said, adding that the aircraft can again fly only after getting clearances from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

'Shortly after taking off, the pilot informed us about the technical problem and the aircraft made the landing at the Bhubaneswar airport safely,” Trinath Lenka, a passenger on the flight, said.

(Published 04 September 2023, 07:55 IST)
