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Door-to-door SIR survey begins in Odisha with over 45,000 BLOs

The BLOs would undertake the door-to-door survey before 11 am every day and remain present at the booths from 3 pm to 5pm, keeping in view the prevailing heatwave conditions in the state.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 09:44 IST
India NewsOdishaElectionssurveyspecial intensive revision

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