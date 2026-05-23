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Ebola surveillance system launched at Odisha's Bhubaneswar airport

All the passengers are advised to report any symptoms like high fever, body ache, or unusual fatigue.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 09:36 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 09:36 IST
India NewsOdishaAirportBhubaneswarEbola virus

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