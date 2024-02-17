ED summons BJD MLA & former Odisha minister Prafulla Samal in money laundering case

'The ED has carried out search operations at 10 locations in Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar cities of Odisha on 15.02.2024 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 belonging to Prayaskanti Samal (ex-President), Manoj Kumar Goswami (Secretary) and others of Barapada School of Engineering and Technology (BSET) society in the matter of misappropriation of society money by forgery and cheating. During the search operations, various incriminating documents, digital devices, Cash of Rs. 9 Lakhs, undated cheques, land agreements and a Toyota Fortuner Car worth Rs. 40 lakhs approx were recovered and seized,' the ED posted on X on Saturday.