Establishing harmony with nature is need of the hour: President Murmu

Maintaining that Indian culture has always emphasised co-existence with nature, she said, "In our philosophy, the earth has been called mother and the sky has been called father. The river has also been given the title of mother. Water has been called life. We worship rain as Lord Indra and the ocean as Lord Varuna. In our stories, mountains and trees move and animals even talk to each other." She said that this meant that nature is not inert, it also has the power of consciousness.