Exchange of fire between SOG Jawans and Maoists in Odisha forest

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police's elite Special Operation Group (SOG) on Tuesday busted a Maoist camp following an exchange of fire with the left-wing extremists in Boudh district.

The incident took place near Matakupa reserve forest in the Boudh-Kandhamal border when the SOG jawans were undertaking a search operation at Sagada, a senior police officer engaged in anti-Maoist operation said.