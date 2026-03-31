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Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, RJD MP Sudhakar Singh allege non-cooperation at Odisha guest house

Singh further said that when the farmers' organisation sent food for them, the police did not allow it inside the guest house.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 18:50 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 18:50 IST
India NewsOdishaRakesh TikaitBhubaneswar

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