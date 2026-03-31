<p>Bhubaneswar: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and RJD MP Sudhakar Singh on Tuesday alleged that they were not treated properly at the Odisha government's guest house in Bhubaneswar and that the police prevented other people from meeting them.</p>.<p>The allegation, however, was dismissed by Commissioner of Police, S Dev Datta Singh, who said that some personnel were deployed at the state guest house for the protection of the MP.</p>.<p>Both Tikait and Singh, who arrived here on Monday on the invitation of a farmers' body, were staying at the state guest house. They, however, could not attend the farmers' congregation as the rally was held on Monday instead of the earlier scheduled Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>Sources said that the rally was rescheduled by the organisation due to fear of police action, as the law enforcers had detained and arrested some agitators on Monday.</p>.<p>However, both Tikait and Singh alleged that there was heavy deployment of police personnel near the guest house and people were afraid of approaching them due to the presence of the law enforcers.</p>.<p>"Though we were four people, the state guest house provided food and water for only two persons. When we asked for more, they cited scarcity of LPG cylinders," Singh told reporters, accusing the state's BJP government of deliberately depriving them of basic facilities.</p>.<p>Singh further said that when the farmers' organisation sent food for them, the police did not allow it inside the guest house.</p>.UP man booked for announcing reward for beheading BKU's Rakesh Tikait in social media post.<p>"While many people are being allowed inside rooms of other guests, our farmers are not being allowed to spend some time with us," Singh said, adding that he would raise the matter in Parliament about how the police caused difficulties for an elected MP.</p>.<p>Tikait alleged that it appears that Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is not running the government for the people and farmers but for the corporate houses.</p>.<p>"The Odisha CM hails from the tribal community, and we hope he would listen to farmers instead of industrialists," Tikait said.</p>.<p>Stating that they would visit Odisha again, the duo left the state capital with dissatisfaction.</p>.<p>Commissioner of Police, S Dev Datta Singh, however, claimed that the police had not caused any difficulty for the guests.</p>.<p>"Farmer leader Tikait had come here on an invitation. Tikait booked accommodation at the state guest house and stayed there. There were rumours of his arrest but he was free to leave, there was no restriction," Singh said.</p>.<p>The police commissioner further that said some of the agitating farmers were detained and arrested on Monday, but Tikait and the MP have no connection to those.</p>.<p>Singh said that some police personnel were at the state guest house to provide security to a visiting MP, as per protocol.</p>