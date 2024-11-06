Home
india odisha

Fire breaks out at private TV channel studio near Bhubaneswar

Local residents noticed the blaze at the channel's office at Sarua in Odisha’s Khurda district and informed the fire services department, which deployed four fire tenders to extinguish the flames.
PTI
06 November 2024

06 November 2024
