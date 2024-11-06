Fire breaks out at private TV channel studio near Bhubaneswar

<p>Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at the studio of a private television channel on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday morning, police said.</p>.<p>There were no casualties or injuries, although the fire caused significant property damage, police said.</p>.<p>Local residents noticed the blaze at the channel's office at Sarua in Odisha’s Khurda district and informed the fire services department, which deployed four fire tenders to extinguish the flames.</p>.Two suffocate to death in fire at furniture godown in Delhi.<p>The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, police added.</p>.<p>A senior official of the channel said shooting was still underway until 1:45 am at the studio. Around 5:15 am, locals saw smoke emanating from it, he added.</p>