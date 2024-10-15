Home
Fire breaks out at steel plant in Odisha, no injuries

The incident occurred around 8 pm following a small explosion in the blast furnace. Plant officials and the firefighting team promptly responded to extinguish the blaze.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 01:08 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 01:08 IST
