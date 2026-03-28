<p>Bhubaneswar: At least five persons were killed and 30 others injured when a tourist bus overturned in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/odisha-india">Odisha’s</a> Nayagarh district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>The accident took place around 2 am when the bus, carrying 55 passengers, overturned on the Hanuman Ghati road at Daspalla.</p>.<p>Speeding is suspected to be the reason for the accident, police said.</p>.<p>"The bus overturned on Hanuman Ghati road while negotiating a curve," police said.</p>.'Driver was drowsy': 14 killed after bus rams lorry, catches fire in Andhra.<p>The deceased have been identified as Hari Patra, his wife Laxmi Patra, Suprabha Sahu, her daughter Sumati and the driver, Prabin Kumar Sahu. All were residents of Berhampur, police said.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased persons.</p>.<p>He has also announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the next of kin of the deceased.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida also expressed grief over the incident.</p>.<p>"Hearing the news of multiple passengers losing their lives in a tourist bus accident near Daspalla in Nayagarh district, I am deeply grieved and heartbroken. I pray to Lord Jagannath for the eternal peace of the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured," she said in a social media post.</p>.<p>Arya Patra, one of the injured passengers, alleged that the vehicle was speeding.</p>.<p>"The bus was at a very high speed, possibly over 100 kmph, on the ghat road. It suddenly overturned. While some passengers were thrown out, nearly five remained trapped under it," he said.</p>.<p>Another passenger, Santosh Pradhan, said they had hired the bus from Berhampur and were travelling to Harishankar in Balangir district.</p>.<p>Personnel from Daspalla and Banigocha police stations, along with fire services teams, rescued the injured passengers and took them to the community health centre at Daspalla.</p>.<p>Daspalla police has started an investigation into the incident, officials said. </p>