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Five killed, 30 injured as tourist bus overturns in Odisha’s Nayagarh

The accident took place around 2 am when the bus, carrying 55 passengers, overturned on the Hanuman Ghati road at Daspalla.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 08:29 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 08:29 IST
India NewsOdishaAccident

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