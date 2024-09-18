Five Odisha police officers suspended for 'assaulting' army officer, his female friend

Following the incident, the Central Command, Indian Army, in a post on X said, "An incident of manhandling of an Army officer by police station, Bharatpur, #Orissa has been reported in the media. #IndianArmy takes a serious view of the incident. Necessary action has been taken up with the state authorities." Speaking to media persons earlier, a police officer had claimed that the duo reached the police station in an inappropriate condition and when they were asked to lodge a written complaint about the road rage incident, they refused and instead misbehaved with the cops, including a lady cop.