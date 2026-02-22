<p>Kendrapara: Five teachers of a private school have been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odisha">Odisha</a>'s Kendrapara district, police said.</p><p>The arrests were made on Saturday after the father of the Class-7 student and the district child welfare committee lodged separate complaints at the Rajkanika police station, alleging that the accused teachers had raped the minor, a senior officer said.</p><p>The parents of the student approached the district child welfare committee after their daughter accused the teachers of abusing her sexually for a long period, he said.</p>.Man arrested for abducting, raping minor girl for two years in Uttar Pradesh.<p>The committee initially investigated the allegation and brought the matter to police, the officer said.</p><p>"A complaint was lodged on February 18. After a 48-hour-long investigation, we referred the case to the police for legal action," child welfare committee member Swagatika Patra said.</p><p>The panel also directed the district education officer to carry out a separate investigation into the allegation, she said.</p><p>"The accused teachers were arrested on the basis of preliminary investigation. Further probe is underway," Rajkanika police station inspector-in-charge Sanjay Mallick said.</p><p>Meanwhile, opposition BJD submitted a memorandum to the Kendrapara SP and demanded stringent punishment for the culprits.</p>