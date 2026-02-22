Menu
india odisha

Five school teachers held for 'raping' minor in Odisha

The arrests were made on Saturday after the father of the Class-7 student and the district child welfare committee lodged separate complaints at the Rajkanika police station.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 05:33 IST
Published 22 February 2026, 05:33 IST
India News Odisha Crime

