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Four boys assault catering staff with sharp weapon for not serving mutton curry in feast

The injured was at first taken to Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital at Remuna and then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack .
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 13:34 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 13:34 IST
India NewsOdishaCrime

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