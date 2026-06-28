Four boys assault catering staff with sharp weapon for not serving mutton curry in feast

<p>Balasore: Four minor boys allegedly attacked a catering staff member for not serving them mutton in a marriage feast in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odisha">Odisha's </a>Balasore district, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at Athantar village under Remuna police station limit on June 24 night, but came to light on Sunday when police nabbed the four boys, officials said.</p>.<p>In a marriage ceremony feast in the village, these four minor boys had an altercation with a catering staff member as he served them chicken curry instead of mutton curry. This led the boys to attack with a sharp weapon, inflicting grievous injuries to the catering staff member, a police officer said.</p>.Three juveniles strangle minor boy to death, severe his head in Jaipur.<p>The injured was at first taken to Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital at Remuna and then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack as his condition was stated to be critical, he said.</p>.<p>Police registered a case and apprehended the four boys of 16-17 age group and sent them to a Juvenile home at Angul. </p>