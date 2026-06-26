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Future of politics is about 'we', not 'I': Sujata Rout Karthikeyan after joining BJD

Pandian is a close aide of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and withdrew from active politics on June 9, 2024, after the BJD's defeat in the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections that year.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 08:55 IST
India NewsOdishaIndia PoliticsBJD

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