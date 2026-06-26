Future of politics is about 'we', not 'I': Sujata Rout Karthikeyan after joining BJD

<p>Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, a former IAS officer and wife of former bureaucrat V K Pandian on Friday said the furture of politics lies in "we" and not "I", highlighting the importance of teamwork and shared responsibility. The statement came a day after she joined <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjd">Biju Janata Dal </a>(BJD). </p><p>Karthikeyan is a 2000-batch <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ias">IAS </a>officer and joined active politics on Thursday after about a year of resigning from the All India Services on March 13, 2025. Her husband, too, had resigned from the civil services in October 2023 to join the BJP the following month. </p><p>Pandian is a close aide of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and withdrew from active politics on June 9, 2024, after the BJD's defeat in the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections that year.</p>.Odisha Speaker dismisses BJD, Congress' demand to disqualify 11 MLAs for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls.<p>At the time of stepping down, Pandian had said, "I will always keep Odisha in the core of my heart and my Guru Naveen Babu in my breath and pray to Lord Jagannath for their well-being and prosperity." </p><p>In a social media post on Friday, Sujata, whom Patnaik described as a "simple member" while inducting her into the party, outlined her political philosophy.</p><p>"The difference between 'I' and 'we' is not just a word, it's a philosophy of politics. 'I' builds personality cults, seeks personal credit, and concentrates power. 'We' values teamwork, shares responsibility, and puts people before politics. The future belongs to the politics of 'we', not the politics of 'I'," she said.</p><p>She added that "'we' and 'I' are two words, two paths, and the choice defines our politics. The politics of 'I' divides, while the politics of 'we' unites. A better future is built together. Let's choose 'we'. Let's choose Odisha".</p><p>Sujata said that "I" speaks of personal ambition, seeks credit for success and builds power for a few, but "we" stands for shared responsibility, shared credit and opportunities for all.</p><p>According to a <em>PTI </em>report quoting political observers, her choice of words aimed at reassuring leaders who had opposed her entry into the party, signalling her intent to work collectively and share responsibilities.</p><p>Karthikeyan received a warm welcome at the BJP headquarters, Sankha Bhawan, on Thursday. However, several senior leaders who had earlier directly or indirectly opposed her induction were absent from the event.</p>.Days after quitting BJD, ex-Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray joins BJP.<p>Among those absent were former minister Badri Narayan Patra, BJD deputy leader in the Assembly Prasanna Acharya, eight-time MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain and senior leader Pranab Prakash Das, popularly known as Bobby, considered a close associate of Pandian.</p><p>Sensing the mood in the party, Patnaik said during her induction that Sujata was joining as an ordinary member and would not be given any organisational responsibility immediately.</p><p>"She joins the party as a simple member. There will be no post for her as yet. Let her acclimatise herself to the party and its work," Patnaik said.</p><p>He, however, expressed confidence that she would prove to be a valuable member of the BJD as she settled into the organisation.</p><p>Political observers also believe that Sujata's induction could help the BJD counter criticism over Pandian's Tamil origin, an issue repeatedly raised by opponents during the 2024 elections. A native of Odisha's Kendrapara district, Sujata hails from the region regarded as the "Karma Bhoomi" of Biju Patnaik, after whom the BJD is named.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>