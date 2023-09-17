Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Govt of Odisha abolishes 35 toll gates

Of the 35 toll gates, 34 were set up on Works department roads while another was operating on RD department road.
Last Updated 17 September 2023, 10:44 IST

Follow Us

The Odisha government has abolished 35 toll gates put on different roads of Rural Development (RD) and Works departments across the state, an official notification said.

Of the 35 toll gates, 34 were set up on Works department roads while another was operating on RD department road.

"With a view to provide hassle-free movement of vehicles and avoid traffic congestion on roads across the state, the government has been pleased to abolish all 35 toll gates on Works and RD department roads operated by Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OB&CC)", the Works department said in a notification issued on Saturday.

The state Cabinet had decided to abolish the OB&CC-operated toll gates in its last meeting held on September 15.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 September 2023, 10:44 IST)
India NewsOdishaBhubaneswar

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT