Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Govt of Odisha signs MoU with Gopalpur Port for expansion

The Odisha government on Saturday handed over more than 119 acres of land to Gopalpur Port after the signing of the Mou.
Last Updated 17 September 2023, 04:22 IST

Follow Us

The Odisha government signed an MoU with Gopalpur Port for further development and expansion of the facility in Ganjam district, an official said.

The Odisha government on Saturday handed over more than 119 acres of land to Gopalpur Port after the signing of the Mou.

The MoU was signed by Director Ports and Inland Waterway Transport, Commerce and Transport department, Padmalochan Rou and CEO, Gopalpur Port Private Limited in the presence of Commerce and Transport minister Tukuni Sahu on Saturday.

The Gopalpur Port was operated by the Odisha government as a seasonal lighterage Port from 1986-87. The Port was awarded to Gopalpur Ports Private Limited for transforming it into an all-weather direct berthing port in PPP mode. The Concession Agreement between the Odisha government and Gopalpur Ports Private Limited was signed on September 14, 2006.

At present, the port has three berths built over a length of 800 metres to accommodate multiple vessels with an annual cargo handling capacity of 20 MMT. This port has generated direct and indirect employment opportunities for 8,000 persons.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 September 2023, 04:22 IST)
India NewsOdisha

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT