Heavy rains lash Odisha, IMD forecasts more downpour on Sept 8

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, the state recorded an average rainfall of 15.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and 83.7 mm this month against the September average of 231.9 mm.

On Wednesday, Similiguda block in Koraput district received the highest rainfall of 158 mm. The other places that recorded more than 100 mm of rain were Boipariguda (121 mm) and Bandhugaon (107 mm) in Koraput and Nabarangpur (115 mm) in Nabarangpur district.