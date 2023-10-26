Hours after resignation, Pandian promoted to cabinet rank, sparks rumors of joining BJD

The voluntary retirement of V K Pandian, Odisha's top IAS officer and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's most trusted secretary for over a decade, has ignited fresh rounds of speculations over what his next plans could be. A Tamilian, Pandian captured headlines after the Patnaik government appointed him as chairman to Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) two pan-state schemes, 5T(Transformational initiatives) and 'Nabin Odisha', hours after his retirement, elevating him to a cabinet minister rank.

As per the order issued by the state general administration department, Pandian is now set to work directly under the ageing CM, a move that many feel announces Pandian's official entry into the political field.

The 5T Initiative, aimed at a complete overhaul of the administration, focusses on Transparency, Technology, Teamwork, Time and Transformation, and has footprints in almost all other state department works. Classroom transformation, top priority infrastructure projects including transforming Puri into world class heritage city, upgradation of SCB medical college in Cuttack, etc., have all been taken up under the 5T initiative. The initiative in itself is believed to be Pandian's own design while he worked as the CM's private secretary and a state administrator.

“These projects are going on in full swing and are nearing completion. Pandian will be directly credited for the success of these projects,” a senior government officer who did not want to be named said to Indian express.