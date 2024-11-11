Home
Human skeleton found in abandoned stone quarry in Odisha's Balasore

The police came to know about the skeleton when some local people found it while going inside the forest for goat grazing.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 08:48 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 08:48 IST
