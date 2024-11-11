Human skeleton found in abandoned stone quarry in Odisha's Balasore

<p>Balasore (Odisha): The Odisha Police has seized a human skeleton from an abandoned stone quarry at Tiakata village in Balasore district, an officer said on Monday.</p><p>The skeleton has been recovered from a long abandoned stone quarry in a remote hilltop Berhampur area in Nilagiri subdivision on Sunday, he said.</p><p>The police came to know about the skeleton when some local people found it while going inside the forest for goat grazing.</p>.Barred from offering milk to deity, Dalit women protest outside Odisha temple.<p>Saroj Kumar Upadhya, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Nilgiri, said a police team has rushed to the spot this morning to further investigate the case and samples of the remaining skeleton will be sent for forensic medicine and toxicology (FMT) examination.</p><p>"We are clueless at present about the details of the remaining skeleton recovered from this isolated and inaccessible spot in the forest," he said.</p><p>It might be a murder case, suicide or somebody might have fallen into the abandoned ditch due to negligence while walking in the forest, said the police. </p>