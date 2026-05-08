<p>New Delhi: Indian defence scientists have successfully tested a new weapon system that will turn an ordinary unguided warhead into a precision weapon.</p><p>The maiden flight test of Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA) weapon was conducted off the coast of Odisha on May 7, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. The flight trial was successfully carried out by the Indian Air Force and Defence Research and Development Organisation.</p><p>The modular range extension kit is India’s first indigenous glide weapon system to convert unguided warheads into precision guided weapons.</p>.India carries out maiden flight-trial of new weapon system.<p>Designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad and other DRDO laboratories, the weapon system will enhance the lethality and accuracy of a low-cost weapon to neutralise ground-based targets, the ministry said in a statement. </p><p>“It is the first glide weapon to utilise state-of-the-art low-cost systems,” the ministry added.</p><p>Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described it as a significant development in advancing India's indigenous defence capabilities.</p>