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IAF, DRDO successfully carry out maiden flight-trial of new weapon system TARA

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described it as a significant development in advancing India's indigenous defence capabilities.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsOdishaIAFDRDOTara

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