Independent MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo attacked by miscreants in Odisha's Jajpur

Sekhar, the MLA from Dharmasala in Jajpur district, alleged that the attack took place near near Budha river bridge.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 20:03 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 20:03 IST
