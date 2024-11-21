Independent MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo attacked by miscreants in Odisha's Jajpur

<p>Jajpur: Independent MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo alleged that miscreants attacked him in Odisha's Jajpur district on Wednesday evening.</p>.<p>Sekhar, the MLA from Dharmasala in Jajpur district, alleged that the attack took place near near Budha river bridge.</p>.<p>No FIR has been filed in this regard, police said.</p>.<p>However, the Jajpur SP Yashpratap Shrimal said appropriate action will be taken against persons indulging in violence and attacking the MLA.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP MLA's sister injured in knife attack in Maharashtra's Amravati.<p>"I was going to Jajpur Town to attend an urgent official meeting at the DM office this evening. When I reached near Budha river bridge, my vehicle got stranded on the road due to a road blockade by locals. As I was waiting some unidentified miscreants armed with lethal weapons rushed to my vehicle and vandalised it," the MLA said.</p>.<p>"They also attacked me and my personal security officer and snatched my gold chain from my neck... ," said the MLA.</p>.<p>When news of the attack on Dharmasala legislator Sahoo reached the Dharmasala area, hundreds of his supporters reached the spot. There was a faceoff between the supporters of the Sahoo and the attackers. This faceoff prompted local police and even Jajpur SP to rush to the spot to rescue the MLA.</p>