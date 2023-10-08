India capable of winning Olympic gold in hockey, time for sport to be more appreciated: Naveen Patnaik

Recalling how his love for hockey began, Patnaik said, "I learnt from my father Biju Patnaik how the role of hockey has been so deep-rooted in nation building during the freedom movement. My love for the game began then. I started playing hockey in school as a goalkeeper."

"Most Indians believe hockey is our national sport. So, we can see that there is a strong emotional connect with the game. Hockey deserves all of our sincere support. It's a game which brings together the whole nation when India plays at the Olympics," he said.