India celebrates two-day Rath Yatra after 53 years | See pics

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the inauguration ceremony of the annual 'Rath Yatra' of Lord Jagannath, at the Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad, Sunday on July 7, 2024.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at the Jagannath Temple on 'Rath Yatra' festival, in Ahmedabad, Sunday on July 7, 2024.
Devotees take part in ‘Palki Yatra’ on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra festival, in Varanasi.
Priests perform rituals on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra festival, at the Jagannath Temple, in Ranchi.
A woman paints an elephant on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra outside the Jagannath temple, in Ahmedabad.
A man carries his grandson to touch a decorated elephant to seek blessing outside the Jagannath temple on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Devotees perform traditional dance on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra, at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad.
