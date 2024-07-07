Home
India celebrates two-day Rath Yatra after 53 years | See pics

The seaside pilgrim town of Puri is celebrating the smooth conduct of Lord Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra festival, which will be a two-day affair after 53 years. Along with lakhs of devotees, President Droupadi Murmu is also scheduled to witness the Rath Yatra on Sunday. The state government has made special arrangements for her visit.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 July 2024, 05:39 IST

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the inauguration ceremony of the annual 'Rath Yatra' of Lord Jagannath, at the Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad, Sunday on July 7, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at the Jagannath Temple on 'Rath Yatra' festival, in Ahmedabad, Sunday on July 7, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at the Jagannath Temple on 'Rath Yatra' festival, in Ahmedabad, Sunday on July 7, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Devotees take part in ‘Palki Yatra’ on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra festival, in Varanasi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Priests perform rituals on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra festival, at the Jagannath Temple, in Ranchi.

Credit: PTI Photo

A woman paints an elephant on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra outside the Jagannath temple, in Ahmedabad.

Credit: PTI Photo

A man carries his grandson to touch a decorated elephant to seek blessing outside the Jagannath temple on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Devotees perform traditional dance on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra, at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 07 July 2024, 05:39 IST
