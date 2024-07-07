India celebrates two-day Rath Yatra after 53 years | See pics

The seaside pilgrim town of Puri is celebrating the smooth conduct of Lord Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra festival, which will be a two-day affair after 53 years. Along with lakhs of devotees, President Droupadi Murmu is also scheduled to witness the Rath Yatra on Sunday. The state government has made special arrangements for her visit.