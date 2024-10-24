Indian Navy prepares for Cyclone Dana landfall; Two ships with relief on standby

ENC is working closely with units such as the Base Victualling Yard (BVY), Material Organisation and the naval hospital INHS Kalyani in Visakhapatnam to provide essential supplies and medical support if sought by the state administration.

“As part of this preparation, HADR pallets, including essential clothing, drinking water, food, medicines, and emergency relief materials, have been deployed by road to key locations in the areas that are likely to be affected. In addition, Flood Relief and Diving Teams are being mobilised to assist in coordinated rescue and relief operations if needed. To support relief efforts from the Sea, two ships of the Eastern Fleet are standing by with supplies and rescue and diving teams. The Indian Navy continues to monitor the situation closely and remains on high alert, ready to extend its support to the civil authorities and the people affected by Cyclone Dana,” said a spokesperson of Eastern Naval Command.