JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Infant stuck in Odisha bore well rescued after five hours

It was not clear how the child got into the well. Locals suspect that the infant might have been dumped there by someone.
Last Updated 12 December 2023, 17:03 IST

Follow Us

Bhubaneswar/ Sambalpur (Odisha): An infant who was found stuck in an abandoned bore well in Odisha’s Sambalpur district was rescued on Tuesday night after an over five-hour-long operation, officials said.

The child is being taken to a hospital in Sambalpur in an ambulance which was kept ready at Laripali village in Rengali area where the incident occurred.

The baby, apparently newly born, has no claimant, police said.

It was not clear how the child got into the well. Locals suspect that the infant might have been dumped there by someone.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 December 2023, 17:03 IST)
India NewsOdisha

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT