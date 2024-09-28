Internet services suspended in Odisha's Bhadrak following violent communal incidents

"Messaging platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook, X and other such media etc. have the potential to inflame communal tension thereby leading to acts causing disturbance of public order in Bhadrak district," the order from the Home department said.

Here are the things that will remain suspended for 48 hours in the district:

1, Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and other social media services of all Mobile service providers

2. Mobile Internet/ data services of all Mobile Service Providers

3. Internet/ data services of all Internet Service Providers(ISPs)

4. Broadband Dial up systems

5. Any other such means or modes of transmission

