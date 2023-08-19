Intrusion Detection System adopted by ECoR to reduce train-elephant collisions

The Intrusion Detection System can monitor unusual movements up to a stretch of 60 kilometres. The IDS will also help in detecting rail fractures, trespassing on railway track, and alert about disaster mitigation due to unauthorised digging near railway tracks, and landslides near tracks, an official said.

The system's primary application is an Intrusion Detection System (Elephant Detection) based on Distributed Acoustics Sensing (DAS) technique, which should locate and detect the presence of elephants near the track so that speed of trains in the sections will be reduced.