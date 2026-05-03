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IPL betting racket busted in Odisha; 6 lakh cash seized, five held

Acting on credible inputs, a police team conducted a raid in Rajgangpur area and busted the betting racket.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 19:32 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 19:32 IST
India NewsOdishaCricketIPLIPL betting case

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