<p>Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Sunday busted an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl-betting-case">IPL betting</a> racket operating in the Rajgangpur area of Sundargarh district and apprehended five people, an officer said.</p>.<p>Acting on credible inputs, a police team conducted a raid in Rajgangpur area and busted the betting racket.</p>.BJP leader among 6 arrested for running illegal IPL betting racket in Mathura.<p>During the raid, the police apprehended five individuals engaged in running the betting network and collecting money from various persons, the officer said.</p>.<p>The police seized Rs 6 lakh in cash and froze funds amounting to Rs 17.61 lakh deposited in a bank account.</p>.<p>Five mobile phones used in the operation were also seized from the accused persons, he said.</p>.<p>A case has been registered at Rajgangpur police station, and further investigation is underway, the officer said. </p>