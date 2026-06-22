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Homeindiaodisha

It's 'Kataka', not Cuttack from now on; Odisha changes English spellings of 64 places

Several other district headquarters and major towns have also undergone spelling revisions based on Odia pronunciation.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 14:41 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 14:41 IST
India NewsOdishaCuttackTrending

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