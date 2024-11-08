Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Kashmiri man detained in Odisha after woman alleges he forced her to convert and marry

The man identified as Samir Mansoor, who claimed to be hailing from Bihar and presently staying in Kashmir, was nabbed while he was trying to leave from Odisha by train.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 17:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 17:06 IST
India NewsOdishaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us