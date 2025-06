Lakhs congregate in Puri to witness Lord Jagannath’s bathing rituals

On the occasion, three deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra - were brought to the 'Snana Mandap' (bathing altar) with ceremonial ‘pahandi’ (procession), officials of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said.