Lakhs of devotees witness Lord Jagannath’s return car festival in Puri

Puri: Winding up their annual nine-day Rath Yatra festival in Puri, chariots of sibling deities Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra on Monday reached the 12th century Jagannath temple on Monday.

Pulled by thousands of devotees amid chants like 'Jai Jagannath', the chariots reached in front of the "Singha Dwar" or Lion’s Gate of the temple. The Bahuda Yatra, also called the return car festival was witnessed by lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad.

Lord Balabhadra’s chariot 'Taladwaja' and Devi Subhadra’s 'Dabadalan' reached the Lion’s Gate before sunset.