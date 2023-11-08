JOIN US
Odisha

Leopard skins seized, two arrested in Odisha

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Special Task Force of the police's Crime Branch conducted a raid at Tamparbiduni Chhak in Chandili police station area on Tuesday and made the arrests and seizures, a police officer said.
Last Updated 08 November 2023, 08:58 IST

Bhubaneswar: Two persons were arrested and two leopard skins were seized from their possession in Odisha's Rayagada district, police said on Wednesday.

A case has been registered and the skins will be sent to the Wildlife Institute at Dehradun for further examination, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

A case has been registered and the skins will be sent to the Wildlife Institute at Dehradun for further examination, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

(Published 08 November 2023, 08:58 IST)
