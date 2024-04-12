Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJD fields 33% women candidates, 38% turncoats in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has fielded 33 per cent women candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The nomination process for the 21 parliamentary seats concluded on Thursday with BJD chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announcing Lekhasri Samantsinghar as the party's candidate for Balasore Lok Sabha seat. Previously, Patnaik had named six other women as nominees for the LS polls.

In 2019, five out of the seven women candidates Patnaik had fielded had won.