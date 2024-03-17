Lok Sabha Polls: Odisha to vote in four phases on May 13, 20, 25 & June 1

In the second phase, slated for May 20, five constituencies in Western and interiors of the state will go to polls, namely —Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska. Thirty-five assembly constituencies will also see polling during the second phase.

In the third phase, on May 25, six Parliamentary constituencies will go to polls —Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, and Bhubaneswar.

In the final phase on June 1, the remaining six constituencies will go to polls—Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur.

Additionally, 42 assembly segments each will go to polls in third and fourth phases.

Odisha has 3,23,52,119 eligible voters.

In 2019, the Bhartiya Janata Party won 8 seats and secured a 38.4 per cent vote share. The Biju Janta Dal won 12 seats with a massive 42.8 per cent vote share while Indian National Congress could win only 1 and get 13.4 per cent.

This year, BJD and BJP are in talks to form an alliance for both Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections, though there has not been any confirmation at the moment.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 4.