Homeindiaodisha

Lok Sabha Polls: Odisha to vote in four phases on May 13, 20, 25 & June 1

Odisha has 3,23,52,119 eligible voters. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.
Last Updated 17 March 2024, 12:04 IST

The Lok Sabha elections in Odisha will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Odisha has a total of 21 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The ECI has announced simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections for Odisha.

The first phase of the Odisha polls will be on May 13 and four Lok Sabha constituencies from South and West will go to polls, namely—Kalahandi, Nabarangapur, Berhampur, Koraput. Additionally, 28 Assembly seats under these constituencies will also witness polling on this date.

In the second phase, slated for May 20, five constituencies in Western and interiors of the state will go to polls, namely —Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska. Thirty-five assembly constituencies will also see polling during the second phase.

In the third phase, on May 25, six Parliamentary constituencies will go to polls —Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, and Bhubaneswar.

In the final phase on June 1, the remaining six constituencies will go to polls—Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur.

Additionally, 42 assembly segments each will go to polls in third and fourth phases.

Odisha has 3,23,52,119 eligible voters.

In 2019, the Bhartiya Janata Party won 8 seats and secured a 38.4 per cent vote share. The Biju Janta Dal won 12 seats with a massive 42.8 per cent vote share while Indian National Congress could win only 1 and get 13.4 per cent.

This year, BJD and BJP are in talks to form an alliance for both Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections, though there has not been any confirmation at the moment.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 4.

(Published 17 March 2024, 12:04 IST)
