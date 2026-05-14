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Long queues of vehicles at petrol pumps in Odisha, govt says no shortage of fuel

Nearly, 3 to 4 fuel stations of 41 outlets in Bhubaneswar are currently facing stock shortage.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 11:42 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 11:42 IST
India NewsOdishafuelshortage

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