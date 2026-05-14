Long queues of vehicles at petrol pumps in Odisha, govt says no shortage of fuel

<p>Long queues of vehicles were seen outside several petrol pumps across Odisha on Thursday after Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi’s</a> appeal to conserve fuel amid concerns over rising prices due to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> conflict triggered panic buying in parts of the state. Some fuel outlets also displayed “No Stock” boards.</p><p>However, the Odisha government clarified that there is no shortage of fuel and attributed the situation to panic buying by consumers.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, Chief Secretary Anu Garg said, “We are aware of the matter. The state government will soon take a decision in this regard,” <em>PTI reported.</em></p><p>Apart from the state capital Bhubaneswar, long queues were also reported at petrol pumps in Jeypore, Kalahandi, Kendrapada and several other areas. </p>.PM Modi leads fuel conservation drive, convoy size slashed. <p>To manage the rush, many fuel stations erected barricades and regulated supply. Some outlets reportedly limited fuel purchases to Rs 200 for two-wheelers and Rs 2,000 for four-wheelers, added the report.</p><p>Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association general secretary Sanjay Lath said the situation was temporary and driven by panic buying following the Prime Minister’s remarks urging people to be cautious in fuel consumption.</p><p>“People have misinterpreted the Prime Minister’s message on austerity. There is adequate stock of petrol and diesel in Odisha. There is no shortage, and people should not believe rumours,” Lath said, according to <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>According to Lath, nearly 100 of the state’s 3,000 fuel outlets temporarily ran dry over the past two to three days due to a sharp spike in demand. He added that fuel sales have risen significantly during this period.</p><p>He further said that around three to four fuel stations among the 41 outlets in Bhubaneswar were facing stock shortages, but most were expected to be replenished by evening.</p>