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Lord Jagannath rules Odisha as 'king', not Chief Minister: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

"In Odisha, the Chief Minister is not the ruler, but the Lord Himself is the real king and the CM's seat is not a symbol of power but a means of public service," he said.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 17:53 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 17:53 IST
India NewsOdishaJagannathMohan Charan Majhi

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