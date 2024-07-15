Lord Jagannath's 'Bahuda Yatra' begins, chariot pulling at 4 pm

Puri: Amid chants of 'Jai Jagannath' and beating of cymbals, sibling deities - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath's - 'Bahuda Yatra' or return car festival began here on Monday.

The trinity along with 'Chakraraj Sudarshan' were escorted to their respective chariots from Sri Gundicha Temple in a ceremonial 'Dhadi Pahandi' (line procession) in presence of lakhs of devotees, marking the beginning of the Lord's return journey or Bahuda Yatra to their abode at the 12th century Srimandir.

The deities were taken to Shree Gundicha Temple, about 3 km from the main temple on Rath Yatra day on July 7. The deities stayed in the Gundicha Temple, considered as the birthplace of the trinity, for seven days.

Though Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had earlier fixed the timing of Pahandi between 12 noon to 2.30 pm, the Lord's procession began at 10.45 am, more than one hour ahead of the schedule.